How to Watch the Celtics vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) on November 10, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Nets.
Celtics vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream on Fubo
Celtics vs Nets Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Nets allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank ninth.
- The Celtics score 5.8 more points per game (120.6) than the Nets give up (114.8).
- Boston is 4-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
- The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 3-4 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics posted 120.5 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 115.4 points per contest.
- At home, Boston ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics performed better when playing at home last year, making 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Nets are averaging fewer points at home (113.0 per game) than away (117.8). And they are giving up more at home (115.0) than away (114.5).
- Brooklyn is conceding more points at home (115.0 per game) than away (114.5).
- At home the Nets are picking up 24.0 assists per game, 4.5 less than on the road (28.5).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Out
|Foot
|Al Horford
|Out
|Knee
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Thomas
|Out
|Ankle
|Nicolas Claxton
|Out
|Ankle
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
