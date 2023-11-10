Friday's game between the Clemson Tigers (1-0) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Clemson, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Buccaneers enter this game following a 99-63 loss to Florida State on Monday.

Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 82, Charleston Southern 56

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers' -506 scoring differential last season (outscored by 16.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 53.4 points per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (310th in college basketball).

In conference action, Charleston Southern put up more points (58.2 per game) than it did overall (53.4) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers averaged 7.9 more points per game at home (57.6) than away (49.7).

In 2022-23, Charleston Southern gave up 5.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (72.9).

