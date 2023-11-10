How to Watch Citadel vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Boston College Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at McAlister Field House. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
- Citadel went 6-9 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 334th.
- The Bulldogs averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).
- When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- Citadel scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (77.5).
- At home, Citadel knocked down 8.4 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ NC State
|L 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston College
|-
|McAlister Field House
|11/13/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|-
|McAlister Field House
