The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Boston College Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at McAlister Field House. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Citadel went 6-9 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 334th.

The Bulldogs averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

Citadel scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (77.5).

At home, Citadel knocked down 8.4 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule