The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Boston College Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at McAlister Field House. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 44.3% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.
  • Citadel went 6-9 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 334th.
  • The Bulldogs averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).
  • When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • Citadel scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (77.5).
  • At home, Citadel knocked down 8.4 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ NC State L 72-59 PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Boston College - McAlister Field House
11/13/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 North Greenville - McAlister Field House

