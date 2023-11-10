The Boston College Eagles (1-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Citadel matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Citadel vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-9.5) 141.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-8.5) 142.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Boston College Betting Trends (2022-23)

Citadel covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs last season, the Bulldogs had an ATS record of 4-6.

Boston College put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 30 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.