The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) meet the Boston College Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at McAlister Field House. This matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Boston College Game Information

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Citadel vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 312th 66.6 Points Scored 67.4 289th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 241st 30.8 Rebounds 28.9 319th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th 221st 12.5 Assists 11.4 307th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

