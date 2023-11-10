The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) and the Boston College Eagles (1-0) play at McAlister Field House on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Citadel vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel Betting Records & Stats

Citadel covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Boston College's .467 ATS win percentage (14-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Citadel's .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).

Citadel vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 67.4 134 74.2 144.4 140.7 Boston College 66.6 134 70.2 144.4 135.2

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs scored just 2.8 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).

Citadel had a 5-4 record against the spread and a 6-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Citadel vs. Boston College Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 12-16-0 11-17-0 Boston College 14-16-0 18-12-0

Citadel vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel Boston College 5-9 Home Record 9-7 4-11 Away Record 4-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

