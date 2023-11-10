The Clemson Tigers (1-0) battle the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Clemson vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Clemson went 21-5 when it shot higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were only 4.4 more points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).

Clemson went 19-5 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson put up 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than away from home (73.1).

At home, Clemson drained 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (33.2%).

