In the only matchup on the Eredivisie schedule today, Heracles Almelo and Fortuna Sittard square off at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch Fortuna Sittard vs Heracles Almelo

Heracles Almelo travels to face Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Fortuna Sittard (-135)

Fortuna Sittard (-135) Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+350)

Heracles Almelo (+350) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.