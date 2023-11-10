The Furman Paladins (1-0) take on the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Furman went 19-3 when it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Paladins were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 270th.

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Paladins scored were 9.1 more points than the Bruins allowed (71.8).

Furman had a 20-4 record last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman averaged 86.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

The Paladins ceded 71.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed in away games (70.3).

Looking at three-pointers, Furman fared worse at home last season, draining 9.1 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 per game with a 35.8% percentage in away games.

Furman Upcoming Schedule