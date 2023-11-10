The Furman Paladins (1-0) host the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at Timmons Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Furman vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman Betting Records & Stats

Furman won 19 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Furman sported a 19-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-14-0 mark of Belmont.

Furman vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 80.9 157.4 71.2 143 146.1 Belmont 76.5 157.4 71.8 143 142.8

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

Last year, the Paladins averaged 80.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 71.8 the Bruins gave up.

Furman had a 14-5 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Furman vs. Belmont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 19-12-0 17-14-0 Belmont 15-14-0 17-12-0

Furman vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Furman Belmont 15-2 Home Record 12-2 8-3 Away Record 7-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

