Furman vs. Belmont: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Furman Paladins (1-0) host the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at Timmons Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Furman vs. Belmont Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greenville, South Carolina
- Venue: Timmons Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Furman Betting Records & Stats
- Furman won 19 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Furman sported a 19-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-14-0 mark of Belmont.
Furman vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Furman
|80.9
|157.4
|71.2
|143
|146.1
|Belmont
|76.5
|157.4
|71.8
|143
|142.8
Additional Furman Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Paladins averaged 80.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 71.8 the Bruins gave up.
- Furman had a 14-5 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Furman vs. Belmont Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Furman
|19-12-0
|17-14-0
|Belmont
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Furman vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Furman
|Belmont
|15-2
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|86.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
