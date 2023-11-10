Hornets vs. Wizards November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Southeast Division rivals square off when the Washington Wizards (0-1) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Capital One Arena, starting on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hornets vs. Wizards Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games
- November 4 at the Pacers
- November 1 at the Rockets
- November 8 at home vs the Wizards
- October 30 at home vs the Nets
- November 5 at the Mavericks
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier posted 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with 2.0 made treys per contest.
- LaMelo Ball's numbers last season were 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.0 made treys.
- Gordon Hayward posted 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nick Richards put up 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 62.9% from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He also drained 43.0% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.
- Kyle Kuzma collected 21.2 points, 7.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He sank 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Tyus Jones recorded 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Deni Avdija collected 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Daniel Gafford posted 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hornets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wizards
|Hornets
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|111.0
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|33.0%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.