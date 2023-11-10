The Charlotte Hornets (2-5) have four players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (2-5) at Capital One Arena on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Wizards bested the Hornets 132-116 on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards in the win with 33 points, while LaMelo Ball scored 34 in the losing effort for the Hornets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Terry Rozier PG Out Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Ankle), Deni Avdija: Questionable (Ankle), Corey Kispert: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.