Kyle Kuzma and LaMelo Ball are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets meet at Capital One Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

MNMT and BSSE

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -132)

Friday's prop bet for Ball is 27.5 points, 13.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Ball has dished out 9.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Ball has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Friday's over/under for Gordon Hayward is 18.5. That's 3.8 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.3 points Kuzma has scored per game this season is 3.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (25.5).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has averaged 2.0 assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Kuzma's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tyus Jones Props

The 9.5-point prop total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 4.2 less than his scoring average on the season (13.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 2.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

