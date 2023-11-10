Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (7-4-1) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Panthers (+100)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have gone 8-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Carolina has gone 8-3 (winning 72.7%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- Carolina's 13 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals seven times.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|44 (9th)
|Goals
|35 (24th)
|44 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|35 (10th)
|13 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (26th)
|12 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (19th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.
- Carolina went over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes' 44 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have given up 44 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a 0 goal differential .
