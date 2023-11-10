For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

  • Kotkaniemi has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Kotkaniemi has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:07 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:35 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 17:14 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:47 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:50 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:25 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

