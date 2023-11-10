Can we count on Jordan Martinook finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

  • Martinook is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Martinook has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:43 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:32 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

