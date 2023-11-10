South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lancaster County, South Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richland Northeast High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
