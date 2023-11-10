South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Lexington County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fort Dorchester High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
