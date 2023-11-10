How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.0% the Commodores' opponents shot last season.
- South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
- The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.0) last season.
- The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
- At home, South Carolina Upstate made 7.8 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/15/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
