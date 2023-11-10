The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.0% the Commodores' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.

The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.

The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.0) last season.

The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.

At home, South Carolina Upstate made 7.8 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule