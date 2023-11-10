The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.0% the Commodores' opponents shot last season.
  • South Carolina Upstate compiled a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
  • The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.
  • When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, South Carolina Upstate went 11-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.0) last season.
  • The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
  • At home, South Carolina Upstate made 7.8 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ South Carolina L 82-53 Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Carolina University - G.B. Hodge Center
11/15/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

