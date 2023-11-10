The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
BetMGM Vanderbilt (-12.5) 145.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Vanderbilt (-12.5) 145.5 -900 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • South Carolina Upstate compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Spartans covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
  • Vanderbilt compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Commodores and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.

South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • South Carolina Upstate is 21st-best in the country in terms of national championship odds (+4000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 266th, a difference of 245 spots.
  • South Carolina Upstate's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

