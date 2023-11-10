South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Spartans Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina Upstate's games went over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.
- The Spartans' record against the spread last year was 16-11-0.
- Vanderbilt was less successful against the spread than South Carolina Upstate last year, recording an ATS record of 18-14-0, compared to the 16-11-0 record of the Spartans.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|71.9
|140.6
|71.5
|141
|138.8
|South Carolina Upstate
|68.7
|140.6
|69.5
|141
|139.2
Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends
- The Spartans put up only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Commodores gave up (71.5).
- South Carolina Upstate put together an 8-2 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|16-11-0
|13-14-0
South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|South Carolina Upstate
|14-6
|Home Record
|11-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-12
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
