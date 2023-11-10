The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take the court against the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hokies given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Last season, South Carolina had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hokies finished 289th.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 64.3 points per game last year, 5.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.

South Carolina put together a 5-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.1 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina put up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (68.3) last season.

The Gamecocks allowed fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (77) last season.

South Carolina made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%).

