The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take the court against the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hokies given up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Last season, South Carolina had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hokies finished 289th.
  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 64.3 points per game last year, 5.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.
  • South Carolina put together a 5-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.1 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina put up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (68.3) last season.
  • The Gamecocks allowed fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (77) last season.
  • South Carolina made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 82-53 Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 Virginia Tech - Spectrum Center
11/13/2023 VMI - Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 DePaul - Desert Diamond Arena

