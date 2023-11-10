How to Watch South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take the court against the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks' 40.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hokies given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Last season, South Carolina had a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hokies finished 289th.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 64.3 points per game last year, 5.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.
- South Carolina put together a 5-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.1 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina put up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (68.3) last season.
- The Gamecocks allowed fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (77) last season.
- South Carolina made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
