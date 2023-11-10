The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Favorite: Virginia Tech (-5.5)

Virginia Tech (-5.5) Total: 139.5

139.5 TV: ACC Network

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 64.3 339th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th 29th 15.5 Assists 11.1 324th 19th 9.6 Turnovers 12.5 249th

