Friday's contest at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) matching up with the Winthrop Eagles (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-49 win as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The Eagles enter this game following a 71-41 loss to Clemson on Monday.

Winthrop vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Winthrop vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 73, Winthrop 49

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 8.0 points per game last season (scoring 51.8 points per game to rank 354th in college basketball while allowing 59.8 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball) and had a -241 scoring differential overall.

Winthrop averaged 2.6 more points in Big South action (54.4) than overall (51.8).

The Eagles scored more points at home (55.4 per game) than on the road (48.1) last season.

Winthrop gave up fewer points at home (58.1 per game) than on the road (60.9) last season.

