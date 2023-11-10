South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in York County, South Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
York Comprehensive High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaffney High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clover, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.