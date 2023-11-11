Held from November 9-11, Ben Griffin will compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Looking to place a bet on Griffin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Griffin has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Griffin has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Griffin has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 277 0 18 1 1 $2.1M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Griffin played this event was in 2022, and he finished third.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Griffin will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 39th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 82nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.9).

Griffin shot better than 61% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Griffin shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Griffin recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Griffin's 11 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average (7.1).

At that most recent tournament, Griffin had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Griffin finished the World Wide Technology Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.