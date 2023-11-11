With Week 11 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big Sky, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th
  • Last Game: W 45-21 vs Northern Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Eastern Washington
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Idaho

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
  • Last Game: W 27-13 vs Northern Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Weber State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Montana

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
  • Last Game: W 34-7 vs Sacramento State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Portland State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sacramento State

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd
  • Last Game: L 34-7 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sacramento State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Cal Poly
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UC Davis

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
  • Last Game: W 37-23 vs Portland State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UC Davis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Idaho State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Portland State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-4
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
  • Last Game: L 37-23 vs UC Davis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Portland State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Montana
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Washington

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
  • Last Game: W 48-13 vs Cal Poly

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Montana State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Arizona

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
  • Last Game: L 45-21 vs Montana State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Northern Colorado
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Weber State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th
  • Last Game: W 33-21 vs Idaho State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Weber State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Idaho
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Idaho State

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
  • Last Game: L 33-21 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: UC Davis
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
  • Last Game: L 48-13 vs Eastern Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal Poly jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Sacramento State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

  • Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-10
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
  • Last Game: L 27-13 vs Idaho

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.