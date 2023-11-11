Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Pesce stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- Pesce has no points on the power play.
- Pesce's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|10/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|W 6-5 SO
|10/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|W 5-3
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
