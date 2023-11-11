The Citadel Bulldogs (0-9) square off against a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-9) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

With 9.3 points per game (worst) and 37.6 points allowed per game on defense (sixth-worst), Citadel has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. Wofford has been struggling offensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FCS with 13.6 points per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 29.1 points per contest (83rd-ranked).

Citadel vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Citadel vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Citadel Wofford 250.8 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (119th) 457 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (91st) 122 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (94th) 128.8 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.7 (117th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has compiled 899 yards (99.9 ypg) on 80-of-157 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 196 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 278 yards (30.9 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 172 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

This season, Johnny Crawford III has carried the ball 66 times for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips' leads his squad with 174 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tyler Cherry has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 18 receptions for 162 yards, an average of 18 yards per contest.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has put up 864 passing yards, or 96 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.5% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 112 times for 590 yards (65.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

J.T. Smith Jr. has rushed for 198 yards on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Alec Holt has totaled 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 202 (22.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Tyler Parker has eight receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 158 yards (17.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyle Pinnix has racked up 153 reciving yards (17 ypg) this season.

