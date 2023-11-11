ACC foes meet when the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson is putting up 29 points per game on offense (58th in the FBS), and ranks 37th on the other side of the ball with 21.2 points allowed per game. With 33.2 points per game on offense, Georgia Tech ranks 28th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 104th, surrendering 30.1 points per contest.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Clemson Georgia Tech 402 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (17th) 274.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (124th) 159.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 242.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.2 (43rd) 16 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 2,056 yards (228.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 625 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Will Shipley has racked up 515 yards on 112 attempts, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins' team-high 445 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 59 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 404 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has been the target of 50 passes and compiled 33 grabs for 357 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,330 yards (258.9 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 545 yards (60.6 ypg) on 76 carries with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 115 times for 664 yards (73.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. leads his squad with 552 receiving yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 37 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dominick Blaylock's 19 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 269 yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

