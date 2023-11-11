Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Clemson Tigers (5-4), with the 20th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) and the 13th-ranked rushing offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Yellow Jackets are big underdogs, by 14 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-14)
|55.5
|-650
|+475
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-14.5)
|55.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Utah vs Washington
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- North Texas vs SMU
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Virginia vs Louisville
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Texas vs TCU
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- USC vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Georgia Tech has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.