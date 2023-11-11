The Clemson Tigers (5-4), with the 20th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) and the 13th-ranked rushing offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Yellow Jackets are big underdogs, by 14 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-14) 55.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-14.5) 55.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Clemson has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Georgia Tech has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 14 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

