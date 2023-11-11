Sun Belt opponents meet when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by compiling 36.2 points per game. The Bobcats rank 88th on defense (28.2 points allowed per game). With 30 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Coastal Carolina ranks 53rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 36th, surrendering 21 points per contest.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Texas State 446.2 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.8 (15th) 381.6 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.9 (86th) 167.3 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.9 (16th) 278.9 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.9 (32nd) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has rushed 75 times for 349 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 151 yards.

Ethan Vasko has been given 30 carries and totaled 252 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney leads his team with 682 receiving yards on 48 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jared Brown has 41 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 552 yards (61.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jameson Tucker's 13 grabs (on 22 targets) have netted him 280 yards (31.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 2,405 yards (267.2 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 69.4% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 953 yards on 138 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

Donerio Davenport has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 307 yards (34.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's 804 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 83 times and has registered 64 catches and seven touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 37 passes for 506 yards (56.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kole Wilson has a total of 492 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 41 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

