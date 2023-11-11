The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bobcats favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 59 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-1.5) 59 -125 +105 FanDuel Texas State (-1.5) 59.5 -122 +102

Week 11 Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-1.

Texas State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

