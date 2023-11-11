Saturday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) matching up with the Furman Paladins (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 win for Georgia Tech, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Paladins are coming off of a 71-61 win over UNC Asheville in their last outing on Tuesday.

Furman vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Furman vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 68, Furman 66

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Paladins scored 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) and gave up 63.9 (171st in college basketball) for a -18 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Furman scored fewer points (59 per game) than it did overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

The Paladins scored 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 56.4 on the road.

At home, Furman gave up 59.2 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 68.9.

