The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars will try to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 41.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Iowa State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-7) 41.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-7) 41.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Iowa State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

BYU has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Iowa State & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa State To Win the Big 12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 BYU To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

