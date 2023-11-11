The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jalen Chatfield light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).

Chatfield has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:23 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

