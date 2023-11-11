Men's Nitto ATP Finals Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The two matches today in the Nitto ATP Finals round robin include No. 4-ranked Jannik Sinner squaring off against No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Nitto ATP Finals field at BetMGM.
Nitto ATP Finals Info
- Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals
- Round: Round Robin
- Date: November 12
- TV:
- Venue: Pala Alpitour
- Location: Turin, Italy
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Nitto ATP Finals?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Novak Djokovic
|+125
|1st
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+400
|2nd
|Jannik Sinner
|+500
|3rd
|Daniil Medvedev
|+650
|4th
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+1200
|5th
|Alexander Zverev
|+1400
|6th
|Andrey Rublev
|+1400
|6th
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|+2000
|8th
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Round Robin
|8:30 AM ET
|Sinner (-250)
|Tsitsipas (+190)
|Novak Djokovic vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Round Robin
|3:00 PM ET
|Djokovic (-550)
|Rune (+375)
