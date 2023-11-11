According to our computer projections, the Drake Bulldogs will beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose when the two teams play at Drake Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Presbyterian vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-23.4) 45.9 Drake 35, Presbyterian 11

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Blue Hose games hit the over.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Blue Hose vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 21.6 25.1 32.3 17.3 14.5 21.8 Presbyterian 21.4 26.3 23.8 21.8 19.6 30.0

