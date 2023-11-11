The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hit the road for a Pioneer League showdown against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake is averaging 21.6 points per game on offense this season (86th in the FCS), and is surrendering 25.1 points per game (50th) on the other side of the ball. Presbyterian is generating 21.4 points per game on offense this season (89th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.3 points per contest (62nd-ranked) on defense.

Presbyterian vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Presbyterian vs. Drake Key Statistics

Presbyterian Drake 333.9 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.6 (61st) 302.2 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.9 (38th) 119.2 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107 (109th) 214.7 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.6 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has been a dual threat for Presbyterian this season. He has 1,654 passing yards (183.8 per game) while completing 51.5% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 441 yards (49 ypg) on 81 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Switzer has run for 215 yards across 51 carries.

Dominic Kibby has racked up 644 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Worth Warner has put together a 388-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 24 targets.

Jordan Irizarry has racked up 235 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) this season.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has 2,174 passing yards for Drake, completing 55.4% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has 522 rushing yards on 118 carries with five touchdowns.

Christian Galvan has carried the ball 92 times for 298 yards (33.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mitchell January's team-high 414 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 19 targets) with four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has put together a 366-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 22 targets.

Trey Radocha's 22 catches have yielded 343 yards and four touchdowns.

