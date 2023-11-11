There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 college football schedule, including a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squaring off against the Clemson Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in South Carolina.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Morgan State Bears at South Carolina State Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV Channel: SECN

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Clemson (-14)

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Robert Morris Colonials

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Paladin Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Wofford Terriers at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Drake Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Drake Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: Brooks Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)

