The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-5) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Morgan State Bears (3-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in a MEAC clash.

South Carolina State is averaging 23.0 points per game offensively this season (77th in the FCS), and is surrendering 27.3 points per game (69th) on the other side of the ball. Morgan State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking sixth-worst with 248.3 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 314.8 total yards per contest (36th-ranked).

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

South Carolina State Morgan State 360.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.3 (126th) 322.8 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.8 (17th) 226.3 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.6 (111th) 133.9 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.6 (113th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has compiled 1,095 yards (121.7 ypg) on 81-of-154 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 227 rushing yards (25.2 ypg) on 36 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawarn Howell, has carried the ball 102 times for 810 yards (90.0 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 10 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Josh Shaw has carried the ball 49 times for 249 yards (27.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown has hauled in 19 catches for 322 yards (35.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Keshawn Toney has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 23.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jordan Smith has a total of 183 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony has thrown for 535 yards on 52.8% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jarin Davis, has carried the ball 89 times for 374 yards (46.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabriel Johnson has run for 134 yards across 34 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 308 (38.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has two touchdowns.

Demier Shipley has 13 receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 141 yards (17.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Anthony James Jr. has racked up 100 reciving yards (12.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

