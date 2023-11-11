The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Considering a wager on Teravainen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 14 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in six of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Teravainen has had an assist in one of 14 games this year.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 14 Games 4 9 Points 3 8 Goals 3 1 Assists 0

