The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) will meet their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-18.5) 43 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-19.5) 43.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 4-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Mississippi State has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this year.

Texas A&M & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 Mississippi State To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.