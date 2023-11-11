As we head into Week 11 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the MEAC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Morgan State Bears at South Carolina State Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Norfolk State Spartans at Delaware State Hornets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina Central Eagles at Howard Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

