Saturday's game features the Wofford Terriers (1-0) and the High Point Panthers (1-0) matching up at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium (on November 11) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 win for Wofford.

The matchup has no line set.

Wofford vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Wofford vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 78, High Point 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-7.8)

Wofford (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Wofford Performance Insights

Wofford scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 72.5 last season, ranking them 105th in the nation offensively and 251st on defense.

At 30.5 rebounds per game and 28.7 rebounds allowed, the Terriers were 258th and 43rd in the country, respectively, last season.

Wofford was 221st in the country in assists (12.5 per game) last year.

Last year, the Terriers were 166th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.5 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33%).

Wofford was 312th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 247th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.7%) last season.

Last season, Wofford took 39.1% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.3% of Wofford's buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.7% were 2-pointers.

