Wofford vs. High Point November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (1-0) will meet the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
High Point Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Wofford vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wofford Rank
|Wofford AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|340th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|34.9
|32nd
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|54th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
