The Wofford Terriers (1-0) and the High Point Panthers (1-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford Betting Records & Stats

Wofford covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Wofford's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than High Point's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).

Wofford vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 74.7 149.3 72.5 149.7 139.9 High Point 74.6 149.3 77.2 149.7 148.0

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

Last year, the Terriers recorded 74.7 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 77.2 the Panthers gave up.

Wofford went 6-4 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Wofford vs. High Point Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 16-13-0 18-11-0 High Point 13-14-0 16-11-0

Wofford vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wofford High Point 12-4 Home Record 10-5 4-11 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

