The Davidson Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Clemson Tigers (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

In games Clemson shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.

The Wildcats ranked 288th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 101st.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were six more points than the Wildcats allowed (68.7).

When Clemson put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 19-5.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Clemson averaged 6.6 more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.8).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.1.

When it comes to three-pointers, Clemson fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage on the road.

