The Clemson Tigers (2-0) will meet the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Clemson vs. Davidson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Davidson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 69.9 212th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 101st 33 Rebounds 29.8 288th 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.1 169th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.4 40th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.