The Charlotte Hornets (3-5) are monitoring four players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, as they prepare for a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the New York Knicks (4-4) at Madison Square Garden, which begins at 12:00 PM ET.

The Hornets' last contest on Friday ended in a 124-117 victory over the Wizards. Gordon Hayward recorded 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Terry Rozier PG Out Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 Cody Martin SF Out Knee

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett: Questionable (Knee)

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSSE

